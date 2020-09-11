Lynda Koegler

Koegler, Lynda, - 63, of Richland, NJ formerly of Belcoville, passed away September 6th, 2020 after a courageous 12 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Lynda passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Lynda was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Evelyn Riis. She was a long-time employee for Lenox china as a gold liner. Lynda met the love of her life Rich at 16 years old they instantly fell in love and relocated to Mays landing with his family. Lynda is predeceased by her husband Richard Koegler, her parents Charles and Evelyn Riis, and her brother Skip. Lynda is survived by her two children Richard Koegler(Jennifer), and Kristina Petrini(Jeff), Sisters Evelyn Koegler, Kathy Cowan, Mary Bradley, Michelle Cheek Karen Riis, and her brother Steve Riis. Grandchildren Sophia, Lena, Benjamin, Adrianna, Kamryn, Jaycie, and Jameson. Lynda was an avid Eagles fan. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. She truly was a one of a kind soul. To know her was to love her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
