DeVoe, Lynn Janet, - 77, of Toms River, N.J., passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born in Plainfield, N.J., in 1943 and was predeceased by her parents Karl and Marion Dietrich. She was affectionately known as Aunt Grandma by the younger members of the family. Surviving are her loving husband John; son, Geoffrey DeVoe and his wife Helen; and daughter Danielle Major and her husband Adam Major. Three brothers, Blair (Nancy), Glenn (Sue), and Mark (Krista) with many loved nephews and nieces. Her two beloved granddaughters, Geoffrey's daughters, Devyn and Teagan DeVoe. Both enjoyed going to Grandma's Camp when visiting Lynn. Lynn enjoyed gardening and baking when she wasn't traveling with her husband and friends. Her favorite places to visit were Tahiti, in French Polynesia, and Cinque Terre, Italy. Lynn attended and graduated from Union College in Barbourville, KY. It was there she met her husband while sharing an ice cream cone. She taught in the Bridgeton N.J. school system for 36 years. She was well-liked by her students and fellow educators. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store