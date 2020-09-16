1/
Lynn Janet DeVoe
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeVoe, Lynn Janet, - 77, of Toms River, N.J., passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born in Plainfield, N.J., in 1943 and was predeceased by her parents Karl and Marion Dietrich. She was affectionately known as Aunt Grandma by the younger members of the family. Surviving are her loving husband John; son, Geoffrey DeVoe and his wife Helen; and daughter Danielle Major and her husband Adam Major. Three brothers, Blair (Nancy), Glenn (Sue), and Mark (Krista) with many loved nephews and nieces. Her two beloved granddaughters, Geoffrey's daughters, Devyn and Teagan DeVoe. Both enjoyed going to Grandma's Camp when visiting Lynn. Lynn enjoyed gardening and baking when she wasn't traveling with her husband and friends. Her favorite places to visit were Tahiti, in French Polynesia, and Cinque Terre, Italy. Lynn attended and graduated from Union College in Barbourville, KY. It was there she met her husband while sharing an ice cream cone. She taught in the Bridgeton N.J. school system for 36 years. She was well-liked by her students and fellow educators. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved