Wagner, Lynne Diane, - 62, of Galloway, passed on September 2, 2020, at home, quietly in her sleep, after battling cancer for many years. She is survived by her three brothers, Stephan (Nina) and his son, Alex; Duane (Joanne) and his three children, Jason, Robin (Douglas)(Meehan), and Jessica; and Dennis Lorentson (Nancy). She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lynne had worked as a hairdresser, real estate agent and held numerous positions at AC casinos, completing her career as a floor boss at the former Taj Mahal. Lynne will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Viewing will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, between 6 pm to 8 pm, at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 am at Bethel Cemetery, 1620 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.