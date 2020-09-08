1/
Lynne Diane Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wagner, Lynne Diane, - 62, of Galloway, passed on September 2, 2020, at home, quietly in her sleep, after battling cancer for many years. She is survived by her three brothers, Stephan (Nina) and his son, Alex; Duane (Joanne) and his three children, Jason, Robin (Douglas)(Meehan), and Jessica; and Dennis Lorentson (Nancy). She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lynne had worked as a hairdresser, real estate agent and held numerous positions at AC casinos, completing her career as a floor boss at the former Taj Mahal. Lynne will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Viewing will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, between 6 pm to 8 pm, at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. Graveside service will be Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11 am at Bethel Cemetery, 1620 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wimberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wimberg Funeral Home
211 E. Great Creek Rd.
Galloway, NJ 08205
(609) 641-0001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved