Manfred Somers
Somers, Manfred, - of Northfield, formerly of Mays Landing passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Fred was 85 years old. He was the son of the late Gertrude (Dolan) and Fred Somers, the brother to the late Mary "Peggy" Sacchinelli, and brother in law to the late Augustino "Gus" Sacchinelli. Fred is survived by a niece Mary T "Terry" Dreager. three nephews, William "Bill" Sacchinelli, John Sacchinelli, and James "Jim" Sacchinelli. He is also survived by three great-nephews, John Doring, Dan Mondorf, and Justin Sacchinelli, and many other family members and friends to cherish his memories. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020, 2 pm. at Union Cemetery on Somers Point Rd., Mays Landing, NJ. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
