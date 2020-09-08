1/
Marguerite "Peg" (Barth) Armand
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armand, Marguerite "Peg", (nee Barth), - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peg Armand, formerly of Wildwood Crest (60 years). Her passions included travel, cooking, an immense love for the beach, and being with her family. Peg was raised in Sea Isle City to Howard and Marguerite (Rey) Barth. She graduated with honors from Ocean City High School where she met her future husband Louis. They married in 1954 at St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City. Prior to marriage, she was employed by the Garden State Publishing Company of SIC. Peg was a stay-at-home mom with her 5 children. After raising her children, Peg graduated from Atlantic Community and attended Rowan State College receiving a degree in Business Administration at the age of 50. Peg was employed by the Crest Memorial School Board for 25 years. She was a past PTA President Member Emeritus of NJ and the Association of NJ and School Business Officials. Peg was also a member of the Wildwood Civic Club, the Society of Decorative Painters, Red Hat Society in NJ and Florida, all while being an accomplished artist. Peg and her husband Lou were members of the Assumption Church in Wildwood Crest and the Immaculate Conception in Melbourne Beach, FL. Peg is survived by her husband Louis, her daughters: Kathleen (Terence) O'Neill and Michelle; Sons: Daniel, John (Mary Jo), and Timothy (Tatiana); brothers Howard (Joyce) Barth and Robert (Shirley) Barth; 3 grandchildren: Briana, Crystal, and Max; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was much loved by her family and all who knew her. Peg requested that Memorial donations can be made in her name to Door of Hope Ministries (adoorofhopeministries.com) or Family Promise of Cape May County, 505 Townbank Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Public Viewing will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 10th at 11 a.m. at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Interment will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Radzieta Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Assumption Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Interment
Calvary Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
6094657458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved