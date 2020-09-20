Lindsay, Maria Dyan (Sikorski), - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was lovingly called Dyan by those who knew her best. Dyan was born in Baltimore Maryland and grew up in Wagner's Point. She often told stories of fond memories growing up there. She graduated from Southern High School in Baltimore, Maryland. After that, she held several different jobs, but her favorite was that of being a mother. She had three daughters, with whom she loved to spend her time. One thing she enjoyed was baking with her daughters. She loved making treats with them, especially Polish Chrusciki. She loved country music. Luke Bryan was her favorite artist. Dyan looked forward to spending time with her best friend, Nina. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, who would often ask for sleepovers at Gram's or Grammy's. Dyan is predeceased by her parents, Richard & Barbara Sikorski; and her brother Richard Sikorski. She is survived by her brothers Robert and Micheal; her daughters Michele Abbamondi & her husband, Dante; Brittany DiBuono & her husband, Joseph; and Kellyn Bongiovanni & her husband, Joseph; her grandchildren Madison and Jane Abbamondi, LJ and Bryce DiBuono, and Riley Bongiovanni; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 4th, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Gaskill Park 40 Farragut Ave. Mays Landing, NJ. 08330. Luncheon to follow immediately after at the same location. All services will be held outdoors. We ask that social distancing and other safety protocols be followed out of respect for the family and the safety of all guests. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FACES 4 Autism. Arrangements by Adams Perfect Funeral Home, Northfield, NJ.



