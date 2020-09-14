1/1
Marian (Gonyon) Patak
Patak, Marian (nee Gonyon), - 81, of Mays Landing, (nee Gonyon) was called home by the Lord on September 12, 2020. After a valiant fight of 11 months, Marian lost the battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in NYC, NY on April 3, 1939 to Edward and Marian Gonyon. She was raised in Queens where she graduated from high school. Marian subsequently moved and spent most of her life in New Jersey. During her life, she worked for the Army, NASA and FAA. Marian was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was very high-spirited and outgoing, loved going on cruises, and enjoyed walking the boardwalks along the Jersey shore. Marian is survived by her beloved husband Lowell (Pat) Patak, and her loving children Tony Oddo, Diane and her husband George Highsmith, Steven Oddo, Tina Oddo, Michael Patak and his wife Sandy, and her life-long friend Steve Turczyn. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren Jessi Schmitz, Justin Harrington and his wife Robin, Judi and her husband Lance Ferguson, and Nick Patak.

A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing from 9:00 – 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM, at St Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing. Marian will be interred at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, Rt. 50, Estell Manor, NJ.

Info & Condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com.

Contributions in Marian's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Vincent de Paul Church
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
