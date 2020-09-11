1/1
Marie A. Anastasia
1933 - 2020
Anastasia, Marie A., - 87, of Edison, NJ formerly of Folsom, NJ passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ. Marie was born and raised in New Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing with her RN degree. She went on to work as a Supervisor of the dispensary at Alcoa Aluminum in Cressona, PA. She was a member of the Folsom School PTA, Folsom School Library, and Reading Volunteers, Folsom School Science Fair Judge. She was also a past member of the Folsom Environmental Commission, Veterans Memorial Commission, and Folsom Republican Club. She was also a member of the Pottsville School of Nursing Alumni Association and was a proud to have served as an RN for many years both hospitals and in industrial medical setting. Marie enjoyed music and had an extensive eclectic music collection. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially tending to her rose garden. She followed current events and enjoyed serving as a long time Election Day poll worker. She was also an avid reader and writer, especially poetry. She was a lifetime scholar and loved learning and books of all kinds. She is predeceased by her husband Jack Anastasia and her parents Michael and Anna Micklasavage, brothers Michael, Joseph, and Vincent Micklasavage and sister Anna Williams. Surviving is her daughter Maria K. Anastasia of Boise, ID, her sister, Helen Blasko of Tamaqua, PA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday 11:00am – 12:30pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ with services held at 12:30pm. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at a later date, to be determined by the family. The family requests donations made to the Joseph F. McCloskey School of Nursing (formerly Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing) 420 S. Jackson St. Pottsville, PA 17901, or to a charity of your choice. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Marinella Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
12:30 PM
Marinella Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
