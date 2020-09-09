Bethune, Marie Joyce, - 85, of Whitesboro, Born to the late Harry & Estelle Betts transitioned Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Cape May County her true home was her community of Whitesboro New Jersey whom she loved. Preceded by her husband Randolph Nathaniel Bethune, her daughter Margaret (Peggy) Bethune, her two sons Bruce and Marshall. To honor and celebrate her always she leaves to mourn six sons, Randolph, Gary (Gladys), Robbie, Tracy, Floyd (Thelma) and Eliyahu (Maria), two daughters Gail and Denise, one brother George Betts, two sisters, Florence (John) Jones, Patricia James, one sister-in-law Edith Betts, 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, two Great-Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, friends. Public Viewing September 12, 2020, from 9:00am - 10:30am at Christ Gospel Church (Love Center) Whitesboro New Jersey. Private Family Viewing with Children, Sisters, Brother, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, and invited guests at 11:00am. Services provided by May Funeral Home, Landis Avenue, Vineland New Jersey 08360



