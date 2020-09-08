1/
Mary E. Spencer
1953 - 2020
Spencer, Mary E., - 66, of Mullica Township, passed away at home on September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born and raised in Camden, NJ. Mary was a hard working, dedicated mother of three boys. She worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor for many years at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Atlantic City and was known for her "tough cookie" attitude. Later in life, she would meet her soul mate and one true love, her beloved husband, William of 25 years. She spent the best days of her life by his side. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to cook and bake. Mary is predeceased by her parents; John & Leonarda Wilson (Pulaski), her sister, Leonarda Wilson, and son Gary Wilson. She leaves behind her loving husband, William T. Spencer III, three siblings; Sister, Patti of Vegas, sister, Rosemarie of Florida, brother, John of Mullica as well as her two sons; Walter (April), Shanna (Tiffany) along with four grandchildren; Thomas, Isabella, Hailie and Gary. Mary was a fighter till the very end and will be remembered for her courage and strength. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6pm until 8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1pm. Burial will follow at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wimberg Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wimberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wimberg Funeral Home
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
(609) 965-0357
