Garbutt, Mary Lou, - of Galloway, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at home. Mary Lou graduated from Cologne School. She worked in the Textile Industry in Egg Harbor City at the Cantor Clothing Co. and was a Custodian at Stockton College. Mary Lou was a member of the Moravian Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. They were the love of her life. She is predeceased by her husband, Martin Sr,; her son, Steven; her brothers, Charles Heintz Jr., Roy Heitnz and Arthur Heintz; and her sisters, Alice Rice and Dorothy Ganiel. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Martin Jr. (Tamra) and Kathleen; her daughter-in-law, Jill; her grandchildren, Frankie, Ashley, Victoria, Shoshanna, Justin, Matthew, Stephanie, Breanna, Kayla, and Lauren; and many great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.