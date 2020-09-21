Mary Moffa

Moffa, Mary, - 98, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, September 17th. Mary was born and lived in South Philadelphia for many years until she and her late husband John moved to the home they had owned in Ventnor since 1954. And in 2004 they decided to move again, this time to The Plaza in Atlantic City. Mary is survived by her daughters Terri Moffa Paramito (Albert) and Loretta Kalinger (Roger), and her grandson John. The family wants to acknowledge and thank her loving caregivers of this past year-Kim Gallos, Winny Dennis, Toni Cross, and Antoinette Louis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 23rd at St. Michael's Church, 10 N Mississippi Ave, AC. Due to COVID restrictions, the viewing is private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Adelaide's Place, 2416 Arctic Ave, AC 08401. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. Info, condolences, and guestbook at www.carusocare.com