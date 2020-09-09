Doherty, Paul J., - of Absecon, passed away on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at the age of 70. Paul was born in Atlantic City & grew up in Brigantine. He attended Brigantine Public Schools through 8th grade & later graduated from Atlantic City High School. Paul's working career spanned decades, beginning as an enterprising youth pedaling his bike down the length of Brigantine Blvd delivering newspapers. He also began clamming in the back bays at a very young age (he always said he caught more clams at night). During this time, he strolled into a local car dealership, spotted his dream car on the showroom floor (a bright red SS Chevelle), and proceeded to pay cash for it. After a call from the stunned salesman to Paul's Mom, he was permitted to drive off with it. Paul had quite a few drag racing adventures with it in Brigantine & Atlantic City. He enjoyed hanging out at McDonald's in Pleasantville with other car enthusiasts. As a young man, Paul began a long and successful career as a heavy equipment operator at NAAFEC (later known as FAA Technical center) in Pomona. During his career, he received many awards & commendations for his dedication & involvement in many hazardous & complicated projects that took place on the airfields. He was many times called in at all hours of the night to assist with critical emergency situations. His safety record was impeccable (and the people he often had to hoist in the air hundreds of feet to work on a large tower appreciated that!) In later years at the FAA Paul was instrumental in the start of Union negotiations which led to the grounds operation positions falling under a union contract. At that time, he become a very proud member of Local 68 operating engineers. Paul's work ethic was incredible. He rarely missed a day. After calling out sick one day, he returned to find his co-workers remarking that they were flying the flag at half-mast when he didn't come in. Paul finished his career at the Trump Plaza. In January 2010 he was honored by the Trump Plaza with a Superior Service Award at an awards ceremony. Paul was also well known & respected for his skill as a mariner & his love & knowledge of the waters surrounding Brigantine. He loved his Boston Whalers. He loved to take his little red-haired daughter Cheryl (his beloved "Cherylie Gaderlie") out for rides in the back bays in the Whaler, where he would occasionally allow her to belt out a curse word (as long as she didn't tell Mom). He was a true outdoorsman & enjoyed many years fishing & duck hunting. He always looked forward to the spring mackerel run, which signaled the start of the fishing season. In duck hunting season, Paul always said "the colder the better" knowing the ducks were being pushed down from the north. After a frigid day of hunting, he always looked forward to coming back with his buddies to a coal fire and a can of beans heating up. The day was complete. Fittingly, it was Paul's wish to have his ashes spread in the back bay on one of the incoming tides. A private life celebration will be held at a future date when Paul will take his final boat ride. Paul is survived by his two brothers, Thomas Doherty (Bette) and Jack Doherty (Cindy), niece Shannon Doherty and nephews Mike Doherty & Matt Doherty, and his former wife & loving friend, Terri Crilley. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Cheryl Doherty and his parents, John Doherty and Joan (Gensheimer) Doherty, and his favorite uncle, Morris "Reds the One-Eyed Pirate" Doherty. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, inc.



