Porreca, Paul R., - 85, of Millville, Judge Paul R. Porreca January 26, 1935 - August 14, 2020. Good son, husband, father, lawyer, and Judge. Born in Millville to May and Dominick and raised in Millville, Paul graduated from St. Mary's grade school, Sacred Heart High, Villanova University, and Georgetown Law where he won the prestigious moot competition. He married his high school sweetheart Maria Piccione and helped her raise Lynne (Ray Compari), Paul, Jr. (Pam Snyder) Kathleen (Bill King), and Suzanne (Michael Robinson). He practiced law in Millville, served two terms on the Millville City Commission, ran unsuccessfully for Freeholder, State Senator, and Congress, became an NJ Superior Court Judge and was the first and longest-serving Chair of the Council of Criminal Court Presiding Judges during which time he rewrote the Rules of Criminal Practice, authored the first and only Handbook for Criminal Judges and chaired the committee that unanimously adopted the Operating Standards for the Criminal Courts of New Jersey. He engaged extensively in civic affairs and won accolades and commendations for that work that are too numerous to mention. He took up farming, raising horses and hay establishing an oasis in the City that served as the gathering spot for the extended Porreca family and their weddings, which he performed, of the grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Jason. The yet unwed grandchildren are Tyler, Marisa, Julianna, Paul III, and Dominic. Lauren died shortly after birth. After Maria's death in 2019, he inaugurated the first Sunday of the month family get together of which he was very proud. Services and burial were private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice
.