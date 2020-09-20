Tefankjian, Paul, - 88, of Brigantine, passed away after an extended illness. Paul was born in Union City, NJ to the late John and Anna (nee Abazian) Tefankjian. Paul and his late wife Marge were the owners of Ayjian Carpets in Brigantine for many years. Paul was an avid fisherman who enjoyed nothing more than going out on his boat and spending the day enjoying his favorite pastime. He also enjoyed playing his favorite slot machines at the Golden Nugget Casino. Paul was the beloved husband to the late Margaret "Marge" Tefankjian. He is survived by his children John Tefankjian (Barbara Ann), Carol Dolphin (Mark), and David Tefankjian (Jackie). Paul is also survived by his brother Jack Tefankjian (Marion), 10 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Service will be held at the family's convenience. To share your fondest memory of Paul please visit www.keatesplum.com
Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.