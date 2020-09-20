1/1
Paul Tefankjian
1931 - 2020
Tefankjian, Paul, - 88, of Brigantine, passed away after an extended illness. Paul was born in Union City, NJ to the late John and Anna (nee Abazian) Tefankjian. Paul and his late wife Marge were the owners of Ayjian Carpets in Brigantine for many years. Paul was an avid fisherman who enjoyed nothing more than going out on his boat and spending the day enjoying his favorite pastime. He also enjoyed playing his favorite slot machines at the Golden Nugget Casino. Paul was the beloved husband to the late Margaret "Marge" Tefankjian. He is survived by his children John Tefankjian (Barbara Ann), Carol Dolphin (Mark), and David Tefankjian (Jackie). Paul is also survived by his brother Jack Tefankjian (Marion), 10 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Service will be held at the family's convenience. To share your fondest memory of Paul please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
September 18, 2020
Rest In Peace dear Paul. Until we meet again.

Maureen and Rich Jamgochian
MAUREEN & RICH JAMGOCHIAN
Family
September 18, 2020
Paul was one of a kind he had a smile for everyone he will surely be missed. Paul had a passion for Armenian food and i enjoyed making him his favorite specialties. Ron will miss his occasional visits and spending time with Paul talking about fond memories. With our deepest sympathy sincerely, Ron and Sara Jamgochian
Ron and Sara Jamgochian
Family
