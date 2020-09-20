Miller, Robert A., - 90, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on September 18, 2020, at his home. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard for 22 years holding the rank of BM1. During this time, he served on the United States Coast Guard Cutter for 2 years in Greenland, in the Arctic Circle. He retired from the Coast Guard in 1969. Robert was born in Pittsburgh, PA where he met his wife Patsy. They settled down in Ocean City to raise their growing family and were married for 66 years. Robert enjoyed fishing off the old 9th Street pier, gardening, painting, and spending time with his many dogs over the years, most recently with his companion and buddy, Tilly. There was nothing Bob liked more than chatting with old friends and telling his "tall tales" to anyone and everyone who would listen. But his greatest joy was spending time with his beloved family, gathering his large clan at his home, where he would grill, make his famous kielbasa, and whip up a delicious meal for all to enjoy. Robert is predeceased by his wife Patricia Miller, his son Robert Miller Jr., his brothers Chuck & Tom Miller, and his great-granddaughter Ricquelle Giannino. He is survived by his son Peter Miller-Stafford (Patricia), daughter Karen Russell, and sons Timothy Miller (Bonnie) and Thomas Miller (Sally); sister Patricia Henkel (Richard); sisters-in-law Wanda and Marianne Miller; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road Ocean City, New Jersey 08226. Condolences at www.radzieta.com