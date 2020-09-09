1/1
Robert D. Trader
Trader, Robert D., - 79, of Manchester, formerly of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Robert was born in Philadelphia to the late Robert A. and Alice (nee: Gertrude) Trader on August 12, 1941. He was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor City. He served four years in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he married his High School Sweetheart on August 3, 1963, Joan A. (nee: Jupin). Robert worked for the USPS for 34 years until his retirement as Postmaster of Leeds Point in 2004. He is predeceased by his brother Jack Kelly and his twin sister Jeannette Adams. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan A. Trader, his daughter Joan McCall (Peter Powell), his son Edward J. Trader (Elaine), his three grandchildren; Megan Trujillo (Basil), Hudson Trader, and Ethan Trader, his great-granddaughter Ava Trujillo. Services will be private. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
