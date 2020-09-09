Trader, Robert D., - 79, of Manchester, formerly of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Robert was born in Philadelphia to the late Robert A. and Alice (nee: Gertrude) Trader on August 12, 1941. He was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor City. He served four years in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he married his High School Sweetheart on August 3, 1963, Joan A. (nee: Jupin). Robert worked for the USPS for 34 years until his retirement as Postmaster of Leeds Point in 2004. He is predeceased by his brother Jack Kelly and his twin sister Jeannette Adams. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan A. Trader, his daughter Joan McCall (Peter Powell), his son Edward J. Trader (Elaine), his three grandchildren; Megan Trujillo (Basil), Hudson Trader, and Ethan Trader, his great-granddaughter Ava Trujillo. Services will be private. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com