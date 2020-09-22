1/1
Ruth Elizabeth Grund
Grund, Ruth Elizabeth, - 92, of Northfield, NJ, passed away on September 14, 2020. Ruth was the daughter of Maria (Beck) and George Grund, Sr. She was born and raised in Atlantic City and had fond lifelong memories of her family's bakery in uptown Atlantic City and her time at the Atlantic City Vocational School (Class of '45). Ruth was proud to have served as the first woman on the Northfield Rescue Squad. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and beloved brother, George Grund, Jr. She is survived by dear friends and her cat, Suzie. Graveside services will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Ruth, please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609) 646-3400
