Samantha (Krajkovich) Gill
Gill, Samantha (Krajkovich), - 46, of Northfield, NJ, passed away in her home on Friday, September 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born August 13, 1974, Samantha lived in Branchburg and Northfield, NJ. Samantha was a devoted mother to her two girls, Audrey, age 12, and Addie, age 9. Her girls were the center of her life. She was committed to teaching them the importance of selfless love and kindness. Her girls will forever feel the remarkable strength of their mother's love. Samantha's kind and caring nature guided her life choices. During her years in high school and college, she volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician. It was during her work in high school as a volunteer EMT and art therapist that she was awarded the prestigious Star Award in Somerset County. Her desire to help others continued after graduating from Stockton University in 1995 as a social worker. After college Samantha worked as an EMT in Atlantic City. She loved the work and felt that she was giving back to the community. Samantha, with her EMT unit, assisted at 9/11, and a picture of her, pushing a gurney, was published by Reuters World News. From there she became the first female firefighter in Evesham Township, NJ. After a few years, she decided to pursue her career as a social worker. She worked at The Shores of Wesley Manor where she worked with Alzheimer patients and assisted and provided support to their families. Samantha was an avid writer and in addition to writing a monthly newsletter at the Shores, she was published in New Jersey Moms magazine and The Mighty. Samantha is survived by her most cherished daughters, Audrey and Addie, her father Joseph G. Krajkovich, and his wife, Gina Foxx, and her brother, Joseph C. Krajkovich, Kelly Foxx, and Katie Foxx Geoghan. Also surviving is Audrey and Addie's loving grandmother, Patricia Gill, her aunt and uncles Tom and Mary Farley, and Patricia and Arlen Salthouse. Samantha was supported and loved by her extended family, Sandy and Mark Gordon, Marie, Monica, Andrea, and Christopher Arleth. A funeral mass will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish RC, at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 18th on 1421 New Road, Northfield. Samantha will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Donations in memory of Samantha may be sent to Four Paws for Ability. This organization trained Addie's service dog Data. (Checks can be mailed to Four Paws for Ability, 253 Dayton, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Their website is: https://4pawsforability.org) Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
What a pleasure it was to have worked with such a beautiful person inside and out. The world was a better place with her in it. My heart goes out to her family especially her beautiful daughters with whom she loved with all of her heart. Her friendship will be forever in my heart.



Kim Todd
Friend
September 14, 2020
I worked with Sam at Wesley Manor. She was so generous and thoughtful, with a heart for others and for God. May the ache of loss be lighted by the embrace of Almighty God.

Beth Mallozzi
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Sam was a great firefighter and an awesome EMT. She will be miss by all. RIP
Mike Burke
Coworker
September 14, 2020
I enjoyed working with Samantha at the Shores at Wesley Manor. Her love for the residents was contagious. She will be missed.
Jessica Martin
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Audrey, Addie and Samantha’s entire family during this most difficult time. We are all better to have known such a beautiful strong and gracious young woman who left us too soon. God Bless You !
Jimmy and Jil Campellone
Friend
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Amy
Coworker
