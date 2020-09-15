Gill, Samantha (Krajkovich), - 46, of Northfield, NJ, passed away in her home on Friday, September 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born August 13, 1974, Samantha lived in Branchburg and Northfield, NJ. Samantha was a devoted mother to her two girls, Audrey, age 12, and Addie, age 9. Her girls were the center of her life. She was committed to teaching them the importance of selfless love and kindness. Her girls will forever feel the remarkable strength of their mother's love. Samantha's kind and caring nature guided her life choices. During her years in high school and college, she volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician. It was during her work in high school as a volunteer EMT and art therapist that she was awarded the prestigious Star Award in Somerset County. Her desire to help others continued after graduating from Stockton University in 1995 as a social worker. After college Samantha worked as an EMT in Atlantic City. She loved the work and felt that she was giving back to the community. Samantha, with her EMT unit, assisted at 9/11, and a picture of her, pushing a gurney, was published by Reuters World News. From there she became the first female firefighter in Evesham Township, NJ. After a few years, she decided to pursue her career as a social worker. She worked at The Shores of Wesley Manor where she worked with Alzheimer patients and assisted and provided support to their families. Samantha was an avid writer and in addition to writing a monthly newsletter at the Shores, she was published in New Jersey Moms magazine and The Mighty. Samantha is survived by her most cherished daughters, Audrey and Addie, her father Joseph G. Krajkovich, and his wife, Gina Foxx, and her brother, Joseph C. Krajkovich, Kelly Foxx, and Katie Foxx Geoghan. Also surviving is Audrey and Addie's loving grandmother, Patricia Gill, her aunt and uncles Tom and Mary Farley, and Patricia and Arlen Salthouse. Samantha was supported and loved by her extended family, Sandy and Mark Gordon, Marie, Monica, Andrea, and Christopher Arleth. A funeral mass will be held at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish RC, at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 18th on 1421 New Road, Northfield. Samantha will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Donations in memory of Samantha may be sent to Four Paws for Ability. This organization trained Addie's service dog Data. (Checks can be mailed to Four Paws for Ability, 253 Dayton, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Their website is: https://4pawsforability.org
