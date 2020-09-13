1/1
Stella R. (Babecki) Petrella
Petrella, Stella R. (Babecki), - 77, of Galloway, passed away on the afternoon of September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a long-time resident of Galloway. She married the love of her life John B Petrella January 4, 1964. She loved spending time with her family, she also loved spending time with her beloved dog Coco Chanel.

She is predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Helen (Janowski) Babecki; and her brother, Charlie. She is survived by her beloved husband, John B Petrella; brother Robert Babecki; three children, Stephen Petrella (Barbra), Michele Rosen (Tim) and Christine Visconte (Joe); four grandchildren, Heather Adkisson (Josh) Anthony Visconte, Kayla Rosen and Victoria Visconte; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Mya Adkisson; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2PM to 3:30PM, with a memorial service immediately following at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Parsels Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Parsels Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ 08201
(609) 641-0071
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
I miss you so much life is never going to be the same with out you Rest In Peace my angle till we meet again mom
Christine
Daughter
