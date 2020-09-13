Petrella, Stella R. (Babecki), - 77, of Galloway, passed away on the afternoon of September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a long-time resident of Galloway. She married the love of her life John B Petrella January 4, 1964. She loved spending time with her family, she also loved spending time with her beloved dog Coco Chanel.
She is predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Helen (Janowski) Babecki; and her brother, Charlie. She is survived by her beloved husband, John B Petrella; brother Robert Babecki; three children, Stephen Petrella (Barbra), Michele Rosen (Tim) and Christine Visconte (Joe); four grandchildren, Heather Adkisson (Josh) Anthony Visconte, Kayla Rosen and Victoria Visconte; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Mya Adkisson; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2PM to 3:30PM, with a memorial service immediately following at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
