Medica, Steven R., - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly, September 4, 2020. Steven was born in the Philadelphia Naval Hospital on March 30, 1960. He was the son of Joseph J. Medica, Sr. and Margaret Collins Medica Pace, both deceased. He is survived by his children; Shannon Cusac (John), Steven Medica, Jr. and Sara Medica; and his grandchildren, Jay Cusac and Mason Medica. He is also survived by his brother, John Medica (Gerrie), and Linda Martin (Stephen). Steven grew up in Northfield and he attended Mill Road School and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1978. He was a talented technician and he excelled in many trades and was certified in several involving hazardous materials and boiler operations. He is missed by his many friends. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com