Bertini, Sylva Anna Maria, - 84, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on August 31, 2020. A celebration of her life is planned for October 17th at 11 o'clock at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church on 40th Street in OCNJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of mass. Full obituary will be published in the October 11th edition of the AC Press. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com