Park, Thomas B., - 87, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, after a brief illness with his family by his side. Tom was born in Philadelphia to the late James and Frances (Burke) Park. Tom was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School, Philadelphia. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was employed as a Retail Supervisor at Sears on the Boulevard in Philadelphia for over 30 years. Tom was a very active volunteer in the City of Brigantine for more than 35 years. He was a fixture at St Thomas Church where he could be seen doing whatever was needed to be done around the church or rectory. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and he was a member of the St Dismas Ministry. He was a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus St Thomas Council #7020. Tom also served as District Deputy for the K of C and he was a member of the 4th Degree. He was also very active with the True Spirit Coalition based at the Community Presbyterian Church. Tom enjoyed being a starter at the Brigantine Golf Links. He was honored to be named Man of Year by the Pat Campitelli Lodge Sons of Italy in 2009. Most recently, Tom had a street named after him (Tom Park Place) in honor of his hard work and dedication. His birthday, May 7th, will forever be known as Tom Park Day in Brigantine. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Dorothy "Dot" Park and his daughters Dottie Kruc (Walt), Karen Misuraco (late Steve), and Sandra Holdsworth. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rich (Lori), Ryan (Kelly), Matt (Jen), Lindsay (Joe), Kelly (Mike), Danny (Maritza), Kristin, Gabrielle (Chad), Shelby, Tommy, Bobby (Andrea); 17 great-grandchildren and his brother Michael Park (late Rita). In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers and their spouses James (Betty), Jack (Ginny), and Charles (Florence). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Life Celebration for Tom on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 10:15 to 11:45AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass will follow at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. Military Honors by the Last Salute Military Honor Guard will follow after Mass. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can be made in Tom's memory to the True Spirit Coalition, 1501 West Brigantine Ave Brigantine. NJ 08203 or the St Dismas Ministry C/O St Thomas Church. To share your fondest memory of Tom please visit www.keatesplum.com
Family Services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.