Virginia Golini

Golini, Virginia, - of Greenbank, sadly passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A simple and humble woman who departed way before her time, leaving a profound void in her family's hearts. She was a loyal and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister. At the young age of 17 married the love of her life, Joe, who she dedicated every waking moment. She raised five children with modest means and made it look simple. Self-taught sewing clothes for her children, Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, crocheting blankets and doilies; and planting an annual garden to preserve her homegrown produce. She is known to be the "Best" cook, her homemade pastas, meatballs, and desserts were like no others. She loved playing games and she was the Rummikub Queen. Wednesday was her casino bus trip, with her buddy and sister, Julie. In her eyes, she was a winner even if it was $5.00. She was a timid person who loved to dance, sing and yodel, if you were lucky to hear her it was head-turning and stage-worthy. She was a true country girl at heart, who passionately lived for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Golini, Sr. and her parents, Virginia and Walter Priest. Virginia is survived by her five children, Joseph Golini, Jr. (Lynn), Gwen Heffley (Barry), Bernadette Harper (Chuck), Valerie Petrongolo (Fran), and Regina Sakele (Brad); her grandchildren, Barry (Paula), Dana (Anthony), Jillian (Chris), Lucia, Dylan, Roman, Kelly and Joseph; her brothers, Walter, Jr. (Catherine) and Raymond (Sharon); and her sisters, Anna Stevenson, Julie Carabin, Dorothy Capaccio, Louise Imperatore (Mickey), and Joyce Marshall. Our family will be honoring our Mother's wishes for a "no fuss" private service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers or donations, she would want you to spend that on yourself or your family.