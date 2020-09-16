1/1
Virginia Golini
Golini, Virginia, - of Greenbank, sadly passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A simple and humble woman who departed way before her time, leaving a profound void in her family's hearts. She was a loyal and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister. At the young age of 17 married the love of her life, Joe, who she dedicated every waking moment. She raised five children with modest means and made it look simple. Self-taught sewing clothes for her children, Halloween costumes for her grandchildren, crocheting blankets and doilies; and planting an annual garden to preserve her homegrown produce. She is known to be the "Best" cook, her homemade pastas, meatballs, and desserts were like no others. She loved playing games and she was the Rummikub Queen. Wednesday was her casino bus trip, with her buddy and sister, Julie. In her eyes, she was a winner even if it was $5.00. She was a timid person who loved to dance, sing and yodel, if you were lucky to hear her it was head-turning and stage-worthy. She was a true country girl at heart, who passionately lived for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Golini, Sr. and her parents, Virginia and Walter Priest. Virginia is survived by her five children, Joseph Golini, Jr. (Lynn), Gwen Heffley (Barry), Bernadette Harper (Chuck), Valerie Petrongolo (Fran), and Regina Sakele (Brad); her grandchildren, Barry (Paula), Dana (Anthony), Jillian (Chris), Lucia, Dylan, Roman, Kelly and Joseph; her brothers, Walter, Jr. (Catherine) and Raymond (Sharon); and her sisters, Anna Stevenson, Julie Carabin, Dorothy Capaccio, Louise Imperatore (Mickey), and Joyce Marshall. Our family will be honoring our Mother's wishes for a "no fuss" private service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers or donations, she would want you to spend that on yourself or your family.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wimberg Funeral Home
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
(609) 965-0357
