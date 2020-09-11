1/1
William Joseph "Bill" Seidell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEIDELL

William "Bill" Joseph

September 8, 2020

William Joseph "Bill" Seidell, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away quietly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Mark Edward Seidell; and is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Eleanor; daughters, Paula (Paul) Pietroski, Lori (John) Maddux, and Mary Kay (Anthony) Marchetti; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristen) Maddux, Jason Pietroski, Christopher (Jamie) Seidell, Danielle (John) Weisser, Tory Maddux, Amanda Pietroski, and Hannah Seidell; great-grandchildren, Ryan Elizabeth and Blake Alexander Maddux, and Tyson Wyatt Seidell; sister, Martha Edelmann; and numerous loving nieces, nephew and in-laws.

The family wishes to thank the VVCC staff and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Bill.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (virginiaveteransservices.org), Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke, or to Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Visit www.oakeys.com for more background, photos and to leave condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved