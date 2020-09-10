Crimbring, William R. (Bill) , - Bill was born in Philadelphia, on September 30, 1931 and was called home by his Lord on September 6, 2020. He graduated from Central High School in 1949. After attending Temple University for two years, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he became a Senior Air Traffic Controller. Bill served in that capacity until his honorable discharge in 1955. He married Marguerite Pauline Zepper (Marge) the following year. He then resumed his duties as an Air Traffic Controller with the FAA. For over 25 years he worked at NAFEC in various capacities, developing and testing improvements to the nation's air traffic system. He retired as a controller and spent over 10 years as manager of the Kimble Credit Union, retiring again to care for Marge in her final years. In 2005, Bill Married Mary Lou Adams and they enjoyed an active and happy retirement together. Bill was always devoted to civic and church activities, including several terms on the Margate Board of Education. He served in many leadership positions during his 60 years as a member of the Margate Community Church. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, his daughter Melisa Marmaduke (Craig), his grandson Alex Marmaduke, his son William Carl Crimbring (Lee Ann), granddaughter Jolene Cari and great grandson, Nico. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, A. Stanley Adams (Joan) and their family. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, John K. Marmaduke. His burial will be private, with a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Margate Community Church Endowment Fund at 8900 Ventnor Avenue, Margate. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Bill, please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com
