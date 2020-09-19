Phillips, William R. "Billy Ray", - of Pompton Lakes, and formerly of North Cape May beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. William was born in Redbank, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents Otto W. Phillips and Louise Chandler Phillips, sister Elizabeth Cottee Colvin, his former wives, Lois Phillips, mother of his children, and Margaret Phillips. He is survived by his sister Cheryl Elliott of Eden, Maryland, sons Steven Phillips of Estill Springs, Tennessee, Gene Phillips of Crisfield, Maryland, stepchildren Karen & Peter Hug of Pompton Lakes, Kathleen & Steven Roman of Pompton Lakes, Christopher & Patricia Graber of Lincoln Park, Grandson Dustin Phillips & wife Anna Phillips of Cape May Courthouse, Grandchildren Kristle & Ryan Ellicott of Wayne, Peter, Keira & Ryan Hug of Pompton Lakes, Christopher, Lucas & Jacob Graber of Lincoln Park, Edward & Tre Bartlett of Riverdale, Matthew & Jacqueline Bartlett of Denville, Andrew Bartlett of Pompton Lakes, and Great Grandchildren Emma and Amelia Phillips of Cape May Courthouse, Aiden and Chase Ellicott of Wayne. William "Billy Ray", "Bill" was loved by so many friends. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He loved the water, boating, and fishing and he loved his family deeply. His favorite sports were football (Washington Redskins) and baseball (St. Louis Cardinals) and during their seasons you would always find him watching a game. He loved to watch old western shows, and anything involving the water, nature, or animals. He was also a big animal lover and owner of rescue dogs. His dog Kaylee was by his side until he passed. William worked his way up from deckhand at the age of 17 to Captain of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry where he worked for 50 years before retiring. He was very proud of his work and accomplishments and would often reminisce and tell stories about his time there. He made and maintained many lasting friendships from his tenure there. Bill will be missed very much by all. He is forever in our hearts and memories. Visitation will be at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May on Monday, September 21 from 9am to 11am followed by service at 11. Interment will follow the service at Cold Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Animal Rescue R Us, c/o Christina Chavis, 51 Autumn Street, Lodi, NJ. 07644 Donations by internet visit: arrus.org
