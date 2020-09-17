1/1
William T. Joyner Sr.
1946 - 2020
Joyner, William T., Sr., - 74, of Mays Landing, was called home on September 15, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City on August 17, 1946, to Robert and Ada Joyner and attended Atlantic City Schools. William was the proud owner and operator of Dakota Services, Inc and Personal Transportation Services for many years. He rendered kind and compassionate care to many dialysis patients throughout Atlantic County. William is survived by his beloved wife of forty years Margaret (Peggy) Joyner and two daughters, Shawn Joyner of Arizona and Gina (Riccitiello) and husband Mark Miller of Mays Landing. He cherished the time spent with grandchildren Joseph Miller and Megan Miller of Mays Landing. Also survived by his sister, Ernestine Temple of Pasadena, California, and many nieces and nephews. William is predeceased by his son, William Taylor (TJ) Joyner, Jr. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, where family and friends may call from 10:00am - 12:00pm with a service immediately to follow at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Food Bank of New Jersey https://cfbnj.org. Info and condolences: http://www.boakesfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
SEP
19
Service
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
