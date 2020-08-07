1/1
Aalt Bouwman
1936 - 2020
Aalt Bouwman

August 23, 1936 -
August 1, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Aalt Bouwman announces his peaceful passing at the age of 83.
Aalt will be forever remembered fondly by his wife and best friend of 62 yrs, Diny.
He also leaves behind his children: Anita (Joel), Arlene (Phil), Corinne (Craig), Sharon (Greg), Ramona (Ian) and his 10 grandchildren: Carly (Travis), Craig (Julie), Christie (Tim), Michelle (Caleb), Rylan, Landon (Katelyn), Tyler, Miranda (Bailey), Zachary and Mitchell.
Aalt was born in Holland August 23, 1936, the fourth of five children. He began his career as an electrician while still in Holland and then immigrated in 1958 to High River, Alberta with his new wife of 2 weeks. They built their life together with their 5 daughters, eventually moving from Alberta to B.C.
Aalt started his own electrical business, Trugoal Electric (TRUst GOd ALways) in 1973.
He was the voice for reaching the lost for Christ and never missed an opportunity to share the gospel with anyone he met.
He loved to read and to journal. He was a man of faith and prayer, and he consistently prayed for his family.
Even in his last years as he struggled with Alzheimer's disease, he always remembered his Jesus.
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15.
Funeral service by invitation only due to Covid restrictions.
Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 7, 2020.
