Adam Wojciechowski
February 22, 2020
Adam Wojciechowski of Kamloops, B.C., passed away on February 22, 2020 at 83 years of age. Survived by his loving wife, Beth, children; Jacquie (Lloyd) Schachtel, Tamara (Dean) Facchini, Michelle (Andrew) Watson and Donna Wojciechowski, step children Dean (Jocelyne) Steliga, Deanna Steliga, and Lyle (Chrystal) Steliga; grandchildren; Avery (Simon) Hoffmeister, Delaney Schachtel, Megan and Callie Watson, Jonas Facchini, Kristopher, Elizabeth, Devin, Haylee, Kevin and Kira Steliga; and great grandchildren; Daphne, Konnor and Freija. Survived by his sister Ann Yaholnitsky. Predeceased by; (brothers) Zig and Victor, (sisters) Bessie, Louise, Joey, and
Alexandra.
Adam was born in Entwistle, Alberta, served three years in the Air Force, worked at the pulp mill in Hinton and then went to CANFOR Pulp Mill in Prince George. He retired to his acreage on Buckhorn Road in Prince George and from there moved to Lillooet. He finally settled in Kamloops in 2002. He loved sports and enjoyed golfing and curling and was a fan of the Kamloops Blazers - he had wanted to see them make the playoffs this year.
A Memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at the Mt. Paul Golf Club, 615 Mt. Paul Way, Kamloops from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020