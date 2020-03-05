AGNES MAGDELENE LAMANES August 25, 1928 - January 11, 2020 It is with sadness that the family of Agnes Lamanes (nee Prazma) announce her passing at the age of 91. Agnes is survived by her son Brian (Ruth), granddaughters Tara (Eric), Mandi, great grandsons Jack and Mason; brothers Jim, Jerry, Sylvester (Vivian), Tony (Jeannie); sister Lydia and several nieces and nephews. Agnes was born in Gerald, Saskatchewan. She married George Lamanes in Esterhazy, Saskatchewan in 1951. They moved to BC and settled as longtime residents in Prince George. Agnes enjoyed writing, sewing, invisible mending, gardening, flowers and spending time with her family. A private celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020