Agnes Catherine Metz Nov. 17th, 1937- May 21st, 2019 It is with much sadness that the family of Agnes Metz announces her passing at the age of 81. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Les), son Rocky (Korla), her sister Viola, six grandchildren Dustin (Christine), Ryan (Tina), Taryn (Grace), Adam, Ben (Alecia) and Brielle, one great grandchild Sebastian & her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband John Metz on November 1st, 2017. Together they owned & operated the Eagle Crest Pub in Fort St. James for 21 years. Those who knew Agnes will always remember her with a smile because of her sassy sense of humour. She loved people, anyone she met she considered her friend. Music made her blue eyes light up; a glass of vodka & water she would never refuse. She lived her life by her favorite words "you always gotta have a laugh" and she did. She danced, she sang, she played, and she lived her life as she chose. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the exceptional care provided by the amazing staff at Jubilee Lodge & Dr. McCoy. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Marriot Hotel.





