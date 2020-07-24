Airth "Bryan" Johnson



Nov 9, 1929 - Jul 20, 2020



Bryan's family is saddened to announce his passing on July 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Pat of 58 years, children Brett (Clarie), Allyson, and Les (Cheryl), grandchildren Mark (Ashley), Tyla, Asher and Rowan. Bryan is survived by his twin brother Wayne of Flin Flon, Manitoba. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Marion, his brothers Bob and Ken and his sisters Millie, Laurine, Rose, Elaine and Marg. Bryan was born in Eyebrow, Saskatchewan on Nov. 9, 1929 and grew up on a farm with his 8 siblings. He eventually moved to BC where he spent his career in the forest industry. Bryan was determined in everything he did in his life. One of the many things he accomplished because of this determination was his welding tickets and millwright certificate all while working full time. Bryan loved hockey, watching every game he could. Listening to Country music soothed his soul. He was passionate about nature. He enjoyed many years at his cabin at Norman Lake, tending his plants both indoors and out and most importantly companioning his beloved dogs Monty, Lucky and Pita. Bryan walked Pita daily until the last week of his life.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, it will be a private graveside service. Bryan will be laid to rest in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the

Prince George SPCA (https://spca.bc.ca/donations/north-cariboo/) or the Prince George Hospice Society (www.hospiceprincegeorge.ca).



