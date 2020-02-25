Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Paciejewski. View Sign Obituary

PACIEJEWSKI, ALAN





It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of the light and love of my life, Alan. He was born on August 22, 1959 in North Vancouver, B.C. and went to be with our Lord on February 18, 2020 in Prince George, B.C. He grew up in West Vancouver, B.C., graduating from West Vancouver Secondary School in 1977. He immediately attended UBC and graduated from there with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1982. During the Christmas break of 1982 he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, but ultimately was successfully treated for it. He went on to live a full and active life, always being aware of how lucky he had been to beat cancer. He knew he had been given a second chance and was determined to "give back" and make his life count - he was a good and honourable man. We were married in 1987 and together we built a wonderful life, never taking anything for granted, and cherishing all the special and wonderful times. Alan's teaching career took us to Anahim Lake for 2 years and then brought us to Prince George in 1990. He taught at College Heights Secondary School for 2 years and then spent the remainder of his career at Prince George Secondary School. Teaching for Alan was a calling, his vocation - he loved it! While at PGSS he was responsible for getting the Football Program up and running and was the head coach for a number of years. The highlight of his coaching career was when the PGSS Polars became the Northern Football Conference Champions in 2010. The last few years were challenging for Alan with regards to his health, but ultimately the end came quickly and peacefully. He had a strong faith and I know he is now in heaven's realm, happy, at peace, and free of pain. Rest well my love - I will be with you again one day.

Alan was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Wladyslaw Paciejewski, and his in-laws, Ruth and Henry Frank. He is survived by is wife, Karla; his step-mother, May (Mum); his siblings Stephen (Barbara), Richard (Maureen), and Julie; his niece Tandra (Nick) Geraedts and nephews Brock, Travis, Derek, and Cole; his great-nephew Alexander Geraedts.

Many thanks to the multiple Drs. who have been involved in Alan's care as well as the staff of the Renal Clinic at UHNBC. A very special thank you to Dr. Auton St. Rose, our family Dr., who was always there to help Alan through the years - your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 28th at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Prince George Hospice Society.

