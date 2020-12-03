Alan Stacey 1959 - 2020 Alan Stacey passed away peacefully October 2020 at the age of 61. Alan was born in Lancashire, England and moved to Prince George, BC as a young boy where he lived out his days tromping through the forest, admiring stars. Alan worked in forestry and would often share stories and wisdom of his bushly adventures. When not at work he was an avid gamer and enjoyed a cold one, Molson Canadian to be exact. He is survived by his daughter Petrea; granddaughters Keiara and Lily-Jane; and grandsons Kainan and Kullen. Predeceased by Mom; Vera, Dad; Alf, and son, Chris.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store