Alda Russman
1933 - 2020
Russman, Alda


Born October 4th, 1933 in Blind River, Ontario. Passed away July 8th, 2020 Prince George, BC.

Predeceased by husband Joe and son Gordon.

Family was all important to Alda and she has left a large group to remember a life well lived.

Survived by partner Jim Dow, daughters Debbie Russman (Katy and Lucas), Cathy Edwards (Ralph, Jake and Sawyer), sons Tom Russman (Jose and Marc) Joe Russman (Aissa and Brynne) along with Gords children Alda-Anne, Braedon and Shawna. Alda was blessed with many great grandchildren, the last baby girl born only minutes before she passed. She always liked to keep the family dynamics equal!

Alda gained an extended "family by choice" who will also mourn her passing, her very close friend Ambrose Trick and her goddaughter Jennifer Hyette Fry.

The family would like to thank all of Moms caregivers over the past 14 months and special thanks to the ladies of surgery south who became her family and included her in all their high jinx. She loved you!

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Condolences may be offered at www.assmansfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 14, 2020.
