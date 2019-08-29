Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LESLIE (BOB) ALDERSON. View Sign Obituary

ROBERT (BOB) LESLIE ALDERSON Nov 10, 1945 – Aug 20, 2019 A loving Husband, Father, Brother, Poppa and friend. Robert Leslie Alderson passed peacefully August 20th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Heather and their children: son: Chad Alderson (Kristy) and their children , Sawyer and Paxton, daughter: Shauna O'Brien (Eric) and their children Olivia, Brogan and Fischer. His remaining sisters: Evy Ploeger , Pat Scott and brother: Clifford Alderson. Bob will forever be remembered for his passion of hunting, fishing, giving hugs, kisses and laughing with grandaughter Olivia and watching his four grandsons playing hockey, love for his wife of 49 years, family and all his grandchildren. His gentle disposition, kind heart, humor, mannerism's, and physical traits can be seen in all of them. Robert's time spent with all who were so lucky to know and love him and will never be forgotten. He rests peacefully now with his father Roy, mother Amy, and sister Marjorie. He was LOVED by all and will be missed more than any words can say……… As per Bob's wishes there will be now funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019

