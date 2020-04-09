Alec J Anderson
April 8, 1961-
April 8, 2020
We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, brother and friend has left us too soon. After living with cancer for many months, Alec passed peacefully surrounded with love and support at the hospice house. When Alec passed he was met by his loving daughter, Krysia(1993-2014). He leaves behind his daughter, Julia(Kyrie),son, Kayjll, father, Fergus(Lois), mother, Elizabeth(Gordon-2014) and sisters, Margaret(David) and Elissa(David). He will be mourned by his nieces and nephews Michelle, Rachel, James, Alistair, and Rose. Alec will be sorely missed by his family and the friends he made wherever he went. Above all Alec will be missed by the many ski hills he patrolled and played on, as well as, his Toyota that took him on so many adventures. His celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 16, 2020