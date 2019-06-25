Horbach, Alex Alex died at home in the early morning hours of June 18, 2019 after a long illness. Without the help of his caregivers, Margery, Karen, Ted and many more, we wouldn't have been able to give him his wish to die at home. He was 88 years old. He left behind, with beautiful memories, his loving wife of 65 years Vera-Marie (Mea), 3 children: David (Esther), Donn (Carol), Anna-Marie (Gary); 4 grandchildren: Jason (Kim), Kristy (Ranon), Kari (Mike) and Emberlee; four great-grandchildren: Ben, Lukas, Ethan and Aurora-Marie. Also his three sisters: Nat, Vic, Ann and his sister-in-law Betty and many nieces and nephews. Alex was born in Penny, BC on December 24, 1930 to Mary (Holinka) and John Horbach. His greatest pleasures were his family, dancing, which he taught for many years, and skiing. Interment will be in Edon Brook Cemetery, Calgary, Alberta. A Celebration of life will be held August 2, 2019 at 7211 Bow Crescent N.W. Calgary, Alberta. A donation to your favorite charity in his memory would be appreciated.





