It is with great sadness we announce that on July 13, 2019, Lawrie Pennington passed away at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Elsie, his four children: Rod (Corinne), Perry (Gina), Greg, Carla (Kyle), his nine grandchildren: Rodney, Cory, David, Sean, Kevin, Ryan, Tiernan, Shae, Brin and his great grandchild Santino. Also survived by his two sisters: Ann (Wayne) and Joan (Lloyd). Lawrie was born on December 29th, 1933 in Beechy, SK. He met Elsie in the spring of 1957 and they soon wed the same year on November 9th. He settled with his young family in Prince George, BC in 1965 and resided there until his passing. Loving hockey from an early age, Lawrie coached all three of his sons, and was instrumental in establishing the Prince George Spruce Kings. His family will remember him for the unconditional love and support he always gave, his strong work ethic, as well as his great sense of humor. Many thanks to the Jubilee Lodge nursing staff for all of the care Lawrie received. Immediate family will be gathering for a private function in Prince George, BC. You may share your memories, messages or condolences on





