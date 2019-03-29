Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Allan Russell Anderson Went to be with his Dad on March 18, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Survived by his loving Mother Emily Anderson. Brother Alex (Heather) of Prince George, 2 Sisters, Marlene (Wayne) and Betty (Lyle) both of Prince George. Nephews, Wade (Tammy) Sharpe, Cole (Shallyn) Anderson. Nieces, Alana (Bob) Leclerc, Brittney (Mark) Edgson, Erin (Brodie) Norn. Great Nieces and Nephews, Kianna, Alex, Makenna, Kael, Alysa, Presley, Colbie, Avery, Cooper & Brett and many more relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father Alexander Anderson. Allan was an exceptional son, brother, uncle & friend, thought of only his family and how he could help others. Allan was born and raised in Prince George and spent many years playing hockey and baseball. Fishing was Allans passion and he spent much time fishing with his brother Alex, his dad, nephews and friends. Allan was a wonderful uncle and was always interested in what his nephews and nieces were doing spending many weekends watching his nephews hockey games. There will be no service at his request. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice House.





