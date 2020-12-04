Allan Craig DAEM



Nov 27, 1953 -

Nov 9, 2020



Born in Revelstoke, November 27, 1953. Passed away from cancer, November 9, 2020. He has left to mourn him, his loving wife Valerie (Val) and his daughters Tui Anita Johnston, Lisa Marie Stewart (Trevor) and Rebecca Joy Johnston in New Zealand. His grandchildren Rose Gerry (Dominic), Sabrina Stewart and Dillan Stewart. His dear brother Donald Daem and his wonderful friends Wolfie and Kathy, Rene and Marg and Rudy and all his neighbours. Pre-deceased by his parents Joris and Mary Daem and his sisters Jo-Anne Hillier and Rose Gobiel and brother-in-law John Gobiel and nephew Jacques (Joris) Gobiel. Remembered by many nieces and nephews.

He started as a brakeman for the CPR before moving to Prince George and joining the crew at Canfor's Northwood Pulp Mill in June 1974. He had only intended to stay a year and check it out, but 46 years later he was planning his retirement in the spring of 2021. He started with a Power Engineer Ticket (3rd class) and then progressed to become a Millwright Journeyman.He loved to work on things mechanical. He had a million stories to fit everything, but unfortunately, never got the chance to finish them. He was always following his curiosity to so many parts of the world from extreme northern isolation to mega cities, waterfalls and hot springs to meeting families in a diverse number of countries. He had a big heart and always in the right place. He loved to help his friends as much as he could, but always took a little time for himself playing pool, tinkering with vehicles, playing games. He couldn't drive from point A to point B without stopping to check on someone's grandparents, old friends, hot springs, pick huckleberries, or to play with someone's kids (or dog or cat) who needed a little guidance and fun. He was a giver and not a taker. Allan was really knowledgeable about a lot of things, which came from his curiosity and neverending quest to find answers to the most complicated questions. He told about projects he's done for other people - this renovation, that tear down, that automobile fix. Now he's resting in peace. There will be no service by request. Many thanks to the family doctors and the nurses at the hospital and the medical staff at the hospice, for all their wonderful care and compassion.

