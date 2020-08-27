1/1
Allan Gordon
11/30/1935 - 08/16/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan Wilbur Gordon November 30, 1935- August 16, 2020 Allan sadly passed away on August 16th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He will be remembered by his admiration of woodworking and his love of trains. Left behind his wife Jeannette, children Todd (Katya) and Christine (John), 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sister Dorothy. He is predeceased by his parents, daughter Katharine Gordon Tran, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Allan will be sadly missed by those who loved him. Special thanks to the staff of Jubilee Lodge, there is no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved