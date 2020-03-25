Allan Wheeler Perry
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Allan Wheeler Perry on March 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Left to mourn by Mae, his wife of 59 years, sons Neil ( Roger), Randy ( Brenda ) daughter, Denise ( Glen ) and the two lights of his life granddaughters Samantha ( Brett ) and Chelsea (Ty). Also, left to mourn brother Sam, and numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces, and friends.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Grace Church in Prince George, BC.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 2, 2020