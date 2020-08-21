Allan Wilbur Gordon



November 30, 1935-

August 16, 2020



Allan sadly passed away on August 16th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He will be remembered by his admiration of woodworking and his love of trains. Left behind his wife Jeannette, children Todd (Katya) and Christine (John), 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sister Dorothy.

He is predeceased by his parents, daughter Katharine Gordon Tran, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Allan will be sadly missed by those who loved him.

Special thanks to the staff of Jubilee Lodge, there is no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.

