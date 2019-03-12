Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen G. GERVAIS. View Sign

Very early Saturday morning, Allen went into the arms of his Lord and to the loved ones waiting for him. No more sadness, confusion, or pain. He leaves to mourn his two sons, Ryan (Laura) and Brandon; his grandsons, Taylor, Brady, and Kingston; his brothers, Lloyd (Shirley), Gordon (Darlene), Martin, and Raynie (Bev); and sisters, Audrey (Ron Sellberg) and Sylvia; nieces and nephews; relatives; extended families; and friends. He was predeceased by his firstborn son, Trevor; his parents, Marie and John Gervais; brothers, Norman, Lawrence (Flora), and Willie (Shirley); his sisters, Gloria Bear and Elsie Umpherville (Glenn); and his niece, Rachel Hawryluk. What a happy reunion they are having!



Allen's immense love for music, wood crafts, his hilarious sense of humor, and faith in God carried him through many rough times in his life, and in turn, enriched all those in his life in some way. We would like to thank those at Gateway who cared for him and for their thoughtfulness and kindness toward his family. Thank you to those who came to pray with and for Allen. Thank you to all who gave to Allen to make his life easier, challenging, and fun. The love and respect was mutual. We will be having a celebration of life for him to be announced at a later date.



Allen lived, loved, and was loved, and is greatly missed! Until we meet again.....Allen Gervais family.

Very early Saturday morning, Allen went into the arms of his Lord and to the loved ones waiting for him. No more sadness, confusion, or pain. He leaves to mourn his two sons, Ryan (Laura) and Brandon; his grandsons, Taylor, Brady, and Kingston; his brothers, Lloyd (Shirley), Gordon (Darlene), Martin, and Raynie (Bev); and sisters, Audrey (Ron Sellberg) and Sylvia; nieces and nephews; relatives; extended families; and friends. He was predeceased by his firstborn son, Trevor; his parents, Marie and John Gervais; brothers, Norman, Lawrence (Flora), and Willie (Shirley); his sisters, Gloria Bear and Elsie Umpherville (Glenn); and his niece, Rachel Hawryluk. What a happy reunion they are having!Allen's immense love for music, wood crafts, his hilarious sense of humor, and faith in God carried him through many rough times in his life, and in turn, enriched all those in his life in some way. We would like to thank those at Gateway who cared for him and for their thoughtfulness and kindness toward his family. Thank you to those who came to pray with and for Allen. Thank you to all who gave to Allen to make his life easier, challenging, and fun. The love and respect was mutual. We will be having a celebration of life for him to be announced at a later date.Allen lived, loved, and was loved, and is greatly missed! Until we meet again.....Allen Gervais family. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close