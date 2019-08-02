Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen James Dumas. View Sign Obituary

Allen James Dumas Died in Comox on July 29th, 2019. His civil engineering background had him measuring and recording his daily bike rides; he was exceedingly nimble at doing math in his head; and the printing in his journal entries was very small and neat-in a draftsperson's kind-of-way. He was an inspiring teacher, and he challenged his many college students to think in novel ways. He was also a student of Nature-always learning the names of the plants and animals living in the wilderness where he played. His adventurous, light-hearted spirit rode white-water rapids; downhill skied and toured on snow; paddled the oceans; canoed major rivers; backpacked the wilderness; and introduced hacky sack to hundreds of people during his global travels. At home he crushed grapes and blackberries, and created gardens resplendent with flowers and vegetables. He was kind, humble, smart, and funny. Allen would never suggest what to do, but we all saw the quiet grace in his actions. And when we were faced with "sit-yee-ations" in our lives, we would ask ourselves, "What would Al do?" We are asking ourselves this question now. Those asking currently are: wife Shirley Dumas, sister Donna Millikin (John), many nieces and nephews and numerous international, national and local family and friends. Allen was predeceased by his parents, sister Diane Kosok (Dumas), brother Denny Dumas (Karen) and Denny's son Kevin Dumas. As an aggressive cancer stormed through Allen's healthy body, exceptional physicians comforted and guided. Much gratitude to Dr. Nancy MacPherson, Dr. Jonathon Reggler, Nurse Denise, The Cottage Medical Staff, and the Comox Valley Home Care Team. There will be no memorial service. However, donations to Comox Valley Habitat for Humanity, Plan International, or Doctors Without Borders would continue Allen's support.





Died in Comox on July 29th, 2019. His civil engineering background had him measuring and recording his daily bike rides; he was exceedingly nimble at doing math in his head; and the printing in his journal entries was very small and neat-in a draftsperson's kind-of-way. He was an inspiring teacher, and he challenged his many college students to think in novel ways. He was also a student of Nature-always learning the names of the plants and animals living in the wilderness where he played. His adventurous, light-hearted spirit rode white-water rapids; downhill skied and toured on snow; paddled the oceans; canoed major rivers; backpacked the wilderness; and introduced hacky sack to hundreds of people during his global travels. At home he crushed grapes and blackberries, and created gardens resplendent with flowers and vegetables. He was kind, humble, smart, and funny. Allen would never suggest what to do, but we all saw the quiet grace in his actions. And when we were faced with "sit-yee-ations" in our lives, we would ask ourselves, "What would Al do?" We are asking ourselves this question now. Those asking currently are: wife Shirley Dumas, sister Donna Millikin (John), many nieces and nephews and numerous international, national and local family and friends. Allen was predeceased by his parents, sister Diane Kosok (Dumas), brother Denny Dumas (Karen) and Denny's son Kevin Dumas. As an aggressive cancer stormed through Allen's healthy body, exceptional physicians comforted and guided. Much gratitude to Dr. Nancy MacPherson, Dr. Jonathon Reggler, Nurse Denise, The Cottage Medical Staff, and the Comox Valley Home Care Team. There will be no memorial service. However, donations to Comox Valley Habitat for Humanity, Plan International, or Doctors Without Borders would continue Allen's support. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close