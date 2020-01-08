Allison Mary Meyer
April 25, 1960-
December 24, 2019
It is with heartfelt sadness that we must announce the passing of Allison Mary Meyer (nee Gebetsroither) after a hard fought 2 year battle with cancer. Allison is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Anna, and her brother, Bert. Allison is survived by her husband Larry, her son Drew, and her brother Corey and many friends and relatives.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Elks Community Hall, 663 Douglas Street, Prince George, BC from 12:00 - 2:00pm.
Allison has requested in lieu of flowers or donations, a promise from everyone who knew her to go for regular medical checkups.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020