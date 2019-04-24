WALFORD , Alma: Peacefully passed away April 18, 2019 at the age of 85. Dear Mum, you will be greatly missed. Widow of John, survived by loving daughters Christine (David) and Claire (Barry); nephew Christopher, and nieces Katie, Becca and Helen. Alma was born and grew up in England. Emigrated to Canada in 1966 and came to Prince George in 1972. Enjoyed gardening, movies, books and travelling. Was very fond of animals, particularly cats. Funeral service Thursday, April 25 at 3:30 PM, Lakewood Funeral Home, 1055 South Ospika Boulevard, Prince George. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SPCA, 4011 Lansdowne Road, Prince George, BC, V2N 2S6; (250) 561-5511; https://spca.bc.ca/locations/north-cariboo/ scroll down and click on red 'Donate to this Location' button.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019