AMELIA PETERSON - passed away peacefully in her home on Monday March 25, 2019. Amelia was born and raised in Prince George the daughter of the late Louis and Teresina Zimmaro. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Mary and brother Jim. Amelia is survived by her loving husband Neil and several nieces and nephews. Prayers will be said on Thursday March 28th 2019 at 7:00pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday March 29th 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Hospice House.
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
(250) 564-4431
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019